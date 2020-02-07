Moberly boil order lifted; residents give city high marks for handling outage

1 year 11 months 3 weeks ago Friday, February 09 2018 Feb 9, 2018 Friday, February 09, 2018 9:06:00 PM CST February 09, 2018 in News
By: Maia McDonald, KOMU 8 Reporter and Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director
loading

MOBERLY - The city of Moberly lifted its boil advisory Friday night, two days after a water main busted, which caused significant outages.

"Customers may resume all normal uses of the water," a press release said.

The repair of the water main on Sturgeon Street was completed around 1 p.m., the city said.

"We thank the community for their understanding and support as we worked to restore service to our customers," the press release said, "We understand that this has been a disruption in the daily lives of many people and the industries and businesses in our community."

City crews flushed the water mains as they tested chlorine residuals and tried to pull water through the system. Crews opened fire hydrants in order to increase flow through the water mains while pulling fresh water into the furthest parts of the system. 

Officials say they have switched to chlorine from chloramines temporarily to allow for faster disinfection should it be needed in the distribution system. The city said the water may have a stronger-than-usual odor of chlorine for a while.

Residents might see discolored water but it should go away after running the faucets for a while.

Moberly residents are reflecting on how the city handled the issue.

"First thing I heard about it was on the news, the news channels. The Columbia news channels. They said there was a news alert about it," said Marjorie Seger, a resident of Moberly. 

Seger has lived in Moberly for the last nine years and says she's never seen water issues like this that affect the whole city.

When she heard about the water outage just a few days ago, she was worried. 

"I was concerned because I had just got done doing laundry and taking a shower and everything because I did that right before I heard the news alert," she said. 

Seger said having to boil water to drink was "really hard."

"I've been really careful about doing that. It's just doing that extra step to be careful," she said. "I don't mind doing it because I don't want to get sick or anything."

Seger said she appreciates the city for getting the news out early.

Kelsey Jeffries, who's lived in Moberly her whole life, also said she thought the city handled the situation well. 

"I heard about it on Facebook. The city of Moberly has some good postings on there, a lot of information about what was going on. They definitely kept us really informed with what the issue was and what they were doing to fix it," she said.

Although she doesn't have children of her own, Jeffries said the school district had a good response to the water outage. 

"I think they ended up spending that day getting supplies and water for the students and the teachers and all the staff and they were able to come up with a good supply for the kids at school," Jeffries said.

Seger agreed.

"They didn't let it go and they've been taking care of the schools with the bottled water and that's the main thing taking care of the kids first. With going to school you don't want them so get sick." 

More News

Grid
List

100-year-old Tuskegee Airman and Columbia College grad honored by NASA
100-year-old Tuskegee Airman and Columbia College grad honored by NASA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 100-year-old Tuskegee airman and Columbia College graduate Charles McGee was honored by NASA for his courage,... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 10:31:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

Columbia Public School cancelled school to clear over 40 campuses
Columbia Public School cancelled school to clear over 40 campuses
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools cancelled school for the second time this week, but Thursday wasn't because of additional snow... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 7:09:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

After recent wrecks on Rocheport bridge, officials say they'd like to see a wider version
After recent wrecks on Rocheport bridge, officials say they'd like to see a wider version
ROCHEPORT - Wrecks on the Rocheport bridge over I-70 are beginning to feel all too common this winter. On... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 5:41:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

Additional assistance will help Missourians with disabilites get jobs
Additional assistance will help Missourians with disabilites get jobs
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri will receive additional technical assistance from the U.S. Department of... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 4:17:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in Continuous News

NextGen facility expected to bring Missouri over $5 billion by 2045
NextGen facility expected to bring Missouri over $5 billion by 2045
COLUMBIA - The NextGen Precision Health Initiative facility is costing the University of Missouri $220.8 million in hopes of bringing... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 1:51:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

One killed in I-70 crash Wednesday
One killed in I-70 crash Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A driver was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-70 Wednesday evening. Patrick Elsey,... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 1:20:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

Galloway audit: Hawley used state vehicles for campaigning
Galloway audit: Hawley used state vehicles for campaigning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit says U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley used a state vehicle to travel to political events... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 1:12:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Chariton County man sentenced to four years for fiance's death
BREAKING: Chariton County man sentenced to four years for fiance's death
CHARITON COUNTY - A man charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his fiancé, Alicia Meyer, was sentenced to... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 12:23:00 PM CST February 06, 2020 in News

State awards over $700k in grants to law enforcement agencies
State awards over $700k in grants to law enforcement agencies
COLUMBIA - Governor Parson announced Thursday the Missouri Department of Public Safety awarded more than $700,000 in grants to law... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 10:55:00 AM CST February 06, 2020 in News

Driver charged in police chase along Super Bowl parade route
Driver charged in police chase along Super Bowl parade route
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A driver has been charged with leading police on a chase along the Kansas City Chiefs'... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 9:53:00 AM CST February 06, 2020 in News

Missouri students continue to improve AP test scores
Missouri students continue to improve AP test scores
JEFFERSON CITY - More than one in eight of Missouri’s 2019 high school graduates scored a 3 or higher on... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 9:13:00 AM CST February 06, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday,... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 6:00:00 AM CST February 06, 2020 in Weather

UPDATE: I-70 now open after two crashes
UPDATE: I-70 now open after two crashes
BOONE COUNTY - I-70 is now open after two crashes shut it down in separate locations on Wednesday Traffic... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 11:34:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Missouri dentist gets prison term over illegal prescriptions
Missouri dentist gets prison term over illegal prescriptions
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri dentist was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison and fined $50,000 after admitting he... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 10:58:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Teenage suspect shot, killed in north Columbia home invasion
UPDATE: Teenage suspect shot, killed in north Columbia home invasion
COLUMBIA - A teenager was shot and killed while allegedly taking part in a north Columbia home invasion Wednesday evening,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 10:30:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

State of Weed: Medical Marijuana to bring jobs to small towns
State of Weed: Medical Marijuana to bring jobs to small towns
VANDALIA - Julie Picton grew up in California but said she now can't imagine living anywhere except rural Missouri. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 9:39:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Missouri county sued over jail time for unpaid court costs
Missouri county sued over jail time for unpaid court costs
COLUMBIA — A Missouri man at the heart of a state Supreme Court case that overturned what critics called... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 9:22:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Coach Drinkwitz ecstatic over Mizzou football commitment
Coach Drinkwitz ecstatic over Mizzou football commitment
COLUMBIA - Wednesday was National Signing Day for Mizzou football, and coach Eli Drinkwitz was fired up to fill out... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 7:43:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in Sports
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 22°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 21°
3am 20°
4am 18°
5am 19°