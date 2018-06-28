Moberly Celebrates International Walk to School Day

MOBERLY - Students at Gratz Brown Elementary School took part in International Walk to School Day Wednesday. The event brings awareness on how important it is for kids to have a safe route to walk or bike to school. It also recognizes the importance of fighting obesity and keeping kids healthy.

Gratz Brown Elementary School students and staff met at the Central Christan College of the Bible around 7:55 a.m. They began their close to a mile-long journey to the elementary school including a number of teachers including Physical Education teacher Kristin Bell.

"A lot of our kids don't have the opportunity to walk to school so we want them to have that opportunity and get a little bit of exercises in before school," she said. "We want people to know you don't have to go run or go workout, if you just walk. Walking 15 to 20 minutes a day you will eventually see the result, you don't have to do a vigorous workout all the time."

Once the students got to the school they had time to get a "grab and go" breakfast, which included a granola bar, yogurt, fruit and milk. Along with the healthy breakfast, the elementary school had a short aerobics class known as "Stretch and Flex Day" before classes started. The school provides this class once every month to help get kids active and fight obesity.

Gratz Brown Elementary School participates in Walk to School Day twice a year. The next one will take place in the Spring. For more information and which schools take part in this event, you can go to the International Walk to School Day website.