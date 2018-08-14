Moberly Centers May Compromise

They're arguing about a transfer agreement between Moberly Medical Center and the Moberly Surgery Center.

"It's extremely frustrating because your primary concern is to take care of the patient," said Dr. Tim Galbrath of the surgery center.

On Wednesday, Moberly Regional Medical Center suggested a compromise. "We're not saying the surgery center should not exist," said Dr. Ahmend Habib of the medical center. "We say those physicians should be on staff here to take care of problems."

As part of the compromise, the hospital would put certain surgery center doctors on its staff. In return, the hospital wants those doctors to work in the hospital's emergency room. Also, the hospital wants the surgery center to provide as much free health care to the community as the hospital does.

"We don't believe this is an unreasonable compromise," said Dr. Jack Childress of the medical center.

But, the hospital's proposed compromise frustrates doctors at the surgery center.

They say the compromise isn't necessary because they already provide some free health care to the community.

"People that aren't able to pay, we do their procedures for free because that's what we feel needs to be in place," said Dr. Jeff Turk of the surgery center.

If the surgery center does not accept the compromise, patients who need to leave town for medical care will be the ones paying the price.

The surgery center received a transfer agreement from hospitals in Columbia and Mexico after the Moberly hospital denied one.