Moberly City Council approves rate increase, body cameras

MOBERLY — The Moberly City Council approved a water and sewer rate increase Tuesday, as well as the purchase of equipment for the town's police department.

A 3.5 percent hike in the water and sewer rate will change the price from $1.41 to $1.51 per 100 gallons.

The rate increase will help the Public Utilities Department replace old lines before they result in a major leak, which have happened in previous years.

There's also going to be a change of one dollar to the base sewer rate.

Although the rates will begin Tuesday, they won't be reflected on bills until after Sept. 1.

The council also approved the purchase of 29 body cameras and video evidence management software for the police department.