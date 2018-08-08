Moberly City Council approves rate increase, body cameras
MOBERLY — The Moberly City Council approved a water and sewer rate increase Tuesday, as well as the purchase of equipment for the town's police department.
A 3.5 percent hike in the water and sewer rate will change the price from $1.41 to $1.51 per 100 gallons.
The rate increase will help the Public Utilities Department replace old lines before they result in a major leak, which have happened in previous years.
There's also going to be a change of one dollar to the base sewer rate.
Although the rates will begin Tuesday, they won't be reflected on bills until after Sept. 1.
The council also approved the purchase of 29 body cameras and video evidence management software for the police department.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Businesswoman Renee Hoagenson took home the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 4th District Congressional seat Tuesday in one of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The message "Right to work, wrong for Missouri," prevailed Tuesday as voters said no to Prop A. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley won their respective primaries Tuesday. The Associated Press... More >>
in
ELDON — The Miller County Sheriff's Office says a women shot a landlord over a dispute. Katheryn Neu, 60,... More >>
in
MOBERLY — The Moberly City Council approved a water and sewer rate increase Tuesday, as well as the purchase of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill spoke to a packed house at her Columbia campaign office on Tuesday. McCaskill... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri is expected to use around $7.2 million in federal funds for election security. Secretary of State... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A right to work proposition and a slate of primary candidates are the big draws in Tuesday's election... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Voter turnout in Boone County is expected to be between 35 and 40 percent, according to County Clerk... More >>
in
(CNN) - Parents, there's yet another reason to limit screen time for your kids: It could contribute to future heart... More >>
in
BRANSON - The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary accident report Tuesday regarding the Table Rock Lake tragedy in... More >>
in
FULTON - Police have found an alleged burglar after searching for hours Tuesday. Harley Walls is accused of breaking... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Former Gov. Eric Greitens apparently will not be able to vote on Tuesday. The St.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will allow a panel of five former judges to review the death... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – In a five to two vote, council members decided Monday night not to increase the property tax rate... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The father of a young Columbia girl who was killed when her mother drove her car into the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — City of Columbia Finance Director Michele Nix announced her resignation after accepting an out-of-state job. It will... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 15-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, girl who was charged Monday with killing her parents searched... More >>
in