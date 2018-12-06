Moberly City Council explores new recycling methods

MOBERLY - The Moberly City Council is looking to change the city’s recycling methods, specifically at a new way to recycle glass.

Moberly Department of Public Works submitted a request for a grant through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources on Monday. Public Works is partnering with glass recycling company, Ripple Glass. Glass will be dropped off at a central location in Moberly and the company will pick it up and dispose of it.

Public Works Director, Tom Sanders said he looks forward to the possibility of this new recycling method and said it would be better for the environment.

Sanders said he hopes to get the grant by the end of the year and start working on the new methods by January. Public Works request almost $65,000 to fund the project.