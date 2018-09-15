Moberly City Hall Receives Facelift

MOBERLY - The new Moberly City Council voted on Monday to spend nearly $30,000 on restoring the exterior of Moberly City Hall.

The restoration has been broken up into two projects.

The first project includes repairing gutter damage, replacing the exterior wall panels on the west side of the building and installing a new snow rail, all of which will cost $16,865.46.

The second part of the project is estimated to cost $13,090.45 but remains an optional part of the restoration for the city. It would include redirecting downspouts and replacing the materials that line the interior of the gutters.

The money used to fund the renovations will come from the city's general fund. The city of Moberly plans to begin work in a month and expects the project to take about two weeks.