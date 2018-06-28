Moberly Cleans Up Plant
The site lies along Franklin St. in Moberly. As the cleanup is about to begin, nearby residents are concerned.
Tanya Vancleave lives right across the street from Ameren UE Moberly Works. But she didn't know much about the site until a huge tent went up.
"I just thought they were building the building to store equipment," Vancleve said.
When she found out it was a hazardous waste cleanup, she was concerned. "They should let us know what they were using it for, and if they are going to put the residents of Moberly at risk they should at least notify us that you know this is what we are doing," Vancleve said.
Contractors have finished setting the stage for the excavation project. Coal tar residues contaminates the soil on the site where a manufactured gas plant once stood. City officials say it's not particularly dangerous.
"Considering where it is located, considering the fact that it is not near our water source, considering that it is under the soil, the chances of that happening even if they had done nothing would have been small," Moberly city manager Gary Edwards said.
But cleaning it up may involve leakage of the substance."I think that's why they put that tent up to keep stuff from going out," Moberly resident Glen Ferrell said.
While resident have mixed feelings, the city is confident about Ameren's precautions. The clean-up will start in July or August if the EPA approves.
