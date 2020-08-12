Moberly College Approves Domestic Partner Benefits
MOBERLY (AP) - Moberly Area Community College will offer benefits for domestic partners of full-time college employees.
The college's Board of Trustees approved the change Monday. It will extend insurance coverage to employees' domestic partners, as well as allow them to attend up to nine hours of classes a semester without tuition or fees. The partners also could be added as members of an employee's immediate family for sick leave purposes.
College President Jeff Lashley says the proposal has been under consideration for several years, and it is expected to help retain and recruit employees.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the change is effective July 1.
