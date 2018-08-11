Moberly Cooks Up Christmas Eve Dinner

After buying most of the gifts the day after Thanksgiving, organizers started preparing the Activities Center on Monday to convert the basketball court into a dining hall that will feed up to 2,000 people on Christmas Eve.

"We had to put down the floor to protect the basketball court, we set up all the tables and chairs and we're just organizing the gifts that have come in," said committee member Stachia Voorhees.

"One lady didn't have a job, was basically homeless, came one year, volunteered all her time, the next year she got a job and a house, whether or not giving helped her receive, I don't know, [but] that's what we believe," said Robinson.

Moberly's Christmas Eve community dinner started as a way to feed the hungry and homeless, but now the entire community can take part. The dinner starts at 5 p.m. this Sunday.