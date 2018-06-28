Moberly crash kills one and sends 5 people to hospital

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. - One woman is dead and five people, including four kids, were sent to the hospital after their vehicle overturned Saturday.

The crash happened a few miles north of Huntsville off of Route C at around 3:50 p.m.

Nicole Ashbaker, 27, ran the car off of the right side of the road, over corrected, and ran the car off of the left side of the road. The car went up an embankment and flipped over.

Ashbaker was thrown out of the vehicle and later was pronounced dead at the hospital. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Ashbaker had four kids ages 4, 5, 7 and 9 who received minor injuries and were sent to the Moberly Regional Medical Center. All four children were wearing seat belts.

Danny Bowen, 36, also received serious injuries and was sent to the same medical center. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.