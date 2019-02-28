Moberly custard shop owner accused of child sex abuse, assault

7 hours 25 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, February 27 2019 Feb 27, 2019 Wednesday, February 27, 2019 5:12:00 PM CST February 27, 2019 in News
By: Charles Nichelson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Shelby Lofton, KOMU 8 Reporter

MOBERLY - Prosecutors have charged the owner of a Moberly frozen custard shop with child sex abuse and assault.

Dale Barker, who owns Sugar Creek Frozen Custard, is accused of sexually assaulting children in Chillicothe during the summer of 2018.

Ann Marie's Frozen Custard customer Mario Brennan said Barker was a well known figure in the area. 

"People disliked him on Facebook, but I wouldn't have guessed anything with children," Brennan said. 

Barker directed the children to perform sex acts on each other, showed them pornography and physically assaulted them, even biting one male child's private parts until it bled, according to a probable cause statement.

One of the children said Barker stunned him at leasts three times with a Taser and had stunned the rest at least once.

The witnesses said Barker grabbed one of the children and slammed their head into a bathtub because they spoke about one of the sexual assaults. On another occasion, he shot one of the children in the neck with a pellet gun, according to the statement.

Brennan said he found the news disgusting, especially since he has a ten-year-old sister. 

"If I was a parent, I'd probably be pretty upset. My mom would be for sure upset," he said. 

The children had been left in Barker's care while their mother traveled to California, and they have since returned to Virginia.

Barker was being held on a $75,000 cash bond.

