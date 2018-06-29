Moberly dismantles gas chamber used for animal euthanization

1 year 1 month 5 days ago Wednesday, May 24 2017 May 24, 2017 Wednesday, May 24, 2017 5:39:00 PM CDT May 24, 2017 in News
By: Evan Lachnit, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

MOBERLY - Moberly no longer will euthanize animals with a gas chamber. 

In exchange for getting rid of the gas chamber, the Humane Society of the United States is giving the city grant funds used for training, tools and supplies to take care of animals.

"Overall, it's just a very inhumane death," said Amanda Good, Missouri State director for the Humane Society of the United States, on using gas chambers. 

Good said animals suffer when they are euthanized by a gas chamber. 

She said when injections are used to put down animals, the animal loses consciousness in about three to five seconds, compared to minutes when a gas chamber is used. 

"If the machine itself is old or not utilized properly, which often happens in more rural areas where they do not have the funding to update their equipment, then it makes the situation even worse," Good said. 

Good said the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) first reached out to Moberly a few years ago to notify the city the grant was available, but decided to not remove the chamber at that time. 

She said the city reached out to HSUS a few months ago to see if the grant funding was still available. 

"We were thrilled when they said they would finally destroy that chamber," Good said. 

Moberly is now contracting with a veterinarian for euthanasia and the grant money can help fund that. 

Good said Missouri is one of only eleven states that does not allow euthanasia by injection done by certified technicians.

She believes that is why some places still use the gas chamber. 

"Anybody can operate a gas chamber, whereas in Missouri only veterinarians can perform euthanasia by injection," Good said. 

Missouri is only one of four states in the country where gas chambers are still known to be used to euthanize pets. 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
11am 90°
12pm 93°
1pm 95°
2pm 96°