Moberly disturbance ends peacefully, suspect to get mental evaluation

MOBERLY - A man was taken for a mental evaluation after a disturbance at a home on Franklin Street shortly after noon Friday.

According to a press release from the Moberly Police Department, officers went to the home for a report of a man threatening a woman with a hammer while breaking things inside the home. When police arrived, the man was outside on the front porch. He allegedly threatened an officer with the hammer before going inside.

After communicating with officers, the man surrendered peacefully a short time later. He was taken to the MU Psychiatric Center for an evaluation.

Police said charges are pending against the man, whom they did not identify. No one was hurt in the incident.