Moberly doctor loses license over improper dispensing of drugs

MOBERLY - A state medical board suspended the license for a doctor after finding he improperly gave drugs to and had sexual relations with a patient.

The State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts found Dr. Justin LaMonda gave medications, including Valium and Flexeril, to a patient without sufficient examination, without labels and without proper records regarding the patient's name, dosage or logging the dispensing of a controlled substance.

The board also said LaMonda had sex with the patient on a number of occasions in his office and exam rooms.

The board further found LaMonda, while acting as medical director at Aesthetic Studio in Columbia, delegated responsibilities to a nurse, which the nurse was not qualified or licensed to do. Those included administering soft tissue fillers such as Botox, Juvaderm, Restylane and others.

Because of these actions, the board suspended LaMonda's license for three years. The board will end the suspension after 30 days, however, if LaMonda completes an approved professional boundaries course. In that case, his license will be on probation for five years, and he will be subject to further evaluation and requirements in order to keep practicing.