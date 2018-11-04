Moberly Family Buries Marine

His mother, Teresa Coonce, said she'll miss him, especially his laugh, while she recalled the last time she saw him.

"I was at work, it was Christmas Eve and he came in on leave," she remembered. "And I didn't know he was coming, and his dad brought him out there to meet me."

The Missouri National Guard Armory provided a place for the ceremony, and his family buried Mark in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Jacksonville.

"He put all of himself into everything that he did, and that included being a son, father and husband," his mother said.

At the funeral, fellow Marines presented his widow and parents with flags. The Patriot Guard Riders held flags and the town of Moberly also showed its support by flying flags at half staff.

Mark Gelina is survived by his wife, a daughter, two sons and a stepson.

"His wife's a really strong person and the kids, I think they'll all do really, really good," said his mother who also said Mark was an avid sports fan.