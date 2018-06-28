Moberly Finally Fiscally Sound

The financial turnaround also has contributed to Moberly's growth.

"In previous years, we had a reserve and a general fund under $100,000 when it should have been over $600,000," said City Manager Gary Edwards.

Now, the Moberly CityCouncil has approved the 2006-07 budget, which is bigger and balanced for the first time in several years.

Sales tax, property taxes, franchise fees, and interest income are all up, leading to higher revenues. The new, larger budget means Moberly can put more money into municipal departments and services.

"Since 2001, we have had 800 new jobs come into the area that are manufacturing, or distribution-based jobs," said Russell Runge, president of the Moberly Area Economic Development Corp. "And those are significant to the area as far as adding to the growth and bringing in sales tax dollars."

Something local businesses also have noticed.

"Looking out the windows, I have seen a lot more people out on the streets in downtown, shopping downtown," said Sara Howard, manager of the Bouquet Shop.

And for small, family-owned businesses like the Bouquet Shop, every bit of growth helps.

Reported by Sara Adams