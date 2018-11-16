Moberly fire ruled arson

MOBERLY - Police and firefighters are investigating an alleged arson that occurred Thursday evening.

The Moberly Fire Department responded at 6:39 p.m. to a structure fire at the intersection of West Logan St. and South Sturgeon St. According to a press release, smoke was coming from a large metal building, and several vehicles inside were in flames.

The Missouri Fire Marshal ruled the cause of the blaze was arson. No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal, fire department and Moberly Police are investigating the situation. Anyone with information can call the Moberly Police Department, the Randolph County Sheriff Office or 660-279-TIPS.