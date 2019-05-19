Moberly home damaged after driver loses control of vehicle
MOBERLY - A home on the 300 block of McKinsey Street sustained major damage early Sunday morning when a driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the residence.
According to a release from the Moberly Police, the home was occupied.
Officers arrested 42-year-old Shawn Christopher Reese on suspicion of driving while revoked, resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk, driving while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and resisting/interfering with arrest.
40-year-old Elizabeth Louise Sibit was in the car but was not injured.
Reese was hospitalized, and then transferred to the Randolph County Justice Center awaiting formal charges.
