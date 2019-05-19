Moberly home damaged after driver loses control of vehicle

1 year 6 months 4 days ago Sunday, November 12 2017 Nov 12, 2017 Sunday, November 12, 2017 8:47:00 AM CST November 12, 2017 in News
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MOBERLY - A home on the 300 block of McKinsey Street sustained major damage early Sunday morning when a driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the residence.

According to a release from the Moberly Police, the home was occupied.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Shawn Christopher Reese on suspicion of driving while revoked, resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk, driving while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and resisting/interfering with arrest.

40-year-old Elizabeth Louise Sibit was in the car but was not injured.

Reese was hospitalized, and then transferred to the Randolph County Justice Center awaiting formal charges.

More News

Grid
List

GALLERY: Wind carries trailer across Ashland yard, more viewer storm photos
GALLERY: Wind carries trailer across Ashland yard, more viewer storm photos
COLUMBIA - Strong storms pummeled mid-Missouri Saturday evening, leaving lots of damage in their wake. A Facebook User sent... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, May 18 2019 May 18, 2019 Saturday, May 18, 2019 8:54:00 PM CDT May 18, 2019 in News

VIDEO: Wind blows tractor-trailer off Highway 54
VIDEO: Wind blows tractor-trailer off Highway 54
KINGDOM CITY - High winds blew a tractor-trailer off the road at the intersection of Highway 54 and I-70 Saturday... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, May 18 2019 May 18, 2019 Saturday, May 18, 2019 7:48:00 PM CDT May 18, 2019 in News

Small adjustments to diminish the opioid epidemic
Small adjustments to diminish the opioid epidemic
COLUMBIA - People who suffer from chronic pain can now turn to alternative treatments besides opioids. Dr. Amanda Alcamo... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, May 18 2019 May 18, 2019 Saturday, May 18, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT May 18, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Hundreds still without power in mid-Missouri
UPDATE: Hundreds still without power in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Thousands of customers throughout mid-Missouri lost power Saturday, according to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives. The... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, May 18 2019 May 18, 2019 Saturday, May 18, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT May 18, 2019 in News

Mid-Missourians hold rally against new abortion bill
Mid-Missourians hold rally against new abortion bill
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Abortion Bill has passed in the House and Senate.  Saturday, mid-Missourians gathered outside of Columbia... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, May 18 2019 May 18, 2019 Saturday, May 18, 2019 2:18:00 PM CDT May 18, 2019 in News

Blues win Game 4 of West Final, even series at 2
Blues win Game 4 of West Final, even series at 2
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues rebounded from a tough Game 3 loss and took Game 4 of the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 10:45:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in Sports

Three in custody after search in Moniteau County
Three in custody after search in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Three people are in custody after they reportedly tried to run away from law enforcement Friday. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 9:02:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Mizzou south end zone facility to be completed August 1st
Mizzou south end zone facility to be completed August 1st
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced the team spaces and offices in it's new south end zone facility will be completed... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Moberly WWII veteran gets early birthday surprise
Moberly WWII veteran gets early birthday surprise
MOBERLY - A day shy of his 95th birthday, a World War II veteran had the early birthday surprise of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 3:12:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmakers push for HIV decriminalization
Missouri lawmakers push for HIV decriminalization
JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missouri lawmakers say they haven't given up on a bipartisan bill designed to change Missouri’s criminal... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 3:00:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Students fight back against school attendance policy
Students fight back against school attendance policy
VERSAILLES - Graduation at Morgan County R-II High School is Saturday, but not all of the senior class will be... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 1:39:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Columbia celebrates John William "Blind" Boone's 155th birthday
Columbia celebrates John William "Blind" Boone's 155th birthday
COLUMBIA - The Blind Boone Home (10 N Fourth Street) will commemorate John William "Blind" Boone's 155th birthday on Saturday,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 12:39:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Shooting suspect in Benton County arrested
Shooting suspect in Benton County arrested
IONA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing an Iona woman. Around... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 12:10:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Missouri bill tightens caps for in-home child-care providers
Missouri bill tightens caps for in-home child-care providers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation limiting the number of young children at in-home child-care providers.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 10:33:00 AM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Two MU students compete in the battle of the baristas
Two MU students compete in the battle of the baristas
COLUMBIA- Two MU students held a practice barista competition today at the Memorial Union location on the campus. The practice... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 7:30:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

House bill against Grain Belt Express' eminent domain meets new opposition
House bill against Grain Belt Express' eminent domain meets new opposition
JEFFERSON CITY - In order to prevent the use of eminent domain to build the Grain Belt Express transmission line,... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 6:11:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

Abortion bill gives tax credit for pregnancy help centers
Abortion bill gives tax credit for pregnancy help centers
JEFFERSON CITY - A section in House Bill 126 , which would ban abortions after eight weeks, provides an incentive... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:49:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

Old Hawthorne killing linked to high-grade pot trafficking operation
Old Hawthorne killing linked to high-grade pot trafficking operation
COLUMBIA - An affidavit filed in a drug trafficking case is providing new details on the 2017 death of Augustus... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:38:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
4am 64°
5am 65°
6am 64°
7am 63°