Moberly hosts rural emergency quarantine training amid coronavirus concerns

MOBERLY - While there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Missouri, Moberly leaders are taking time to make sure they're prepared.

Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium held a training on Friday for private and public health officials in case of an isolation and quarantine emergency. The training focused on preventative measures rural communities can take in the face of medical outbreaks and epidemics.

The training was scheduled a year and a half ago, before COVID-19 had even appeared on the radar. Region coordinator for the State Emergency Management Agency Jeff Alton explained how the training comes during a good time.

"We planned this in 2018 but it's still relevant to what we're seeing today," he said.

The virus has created a wave of concern over the whole nation. People are stocking up on hand sanitizers, groceries and avoiding travel because of COVID-19.

One health official from Lewis Health Department expressed their concerns over the increasing fear in communities.

"We're going to take those measures [quarantine and isolation] when we need to do so," Diane Lay said. "But there's no need to create panic and hysteria now when there's no confirmed cases [in Missouri]."

Alton explained the virus should not be a large concern among communities in mid-Missouri.

"The threat is not as great in rural areas because we don't have as much of a population," he said. "It may not be as much of a concern in a rural area."