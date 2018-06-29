Moberly Intersection Concerns

There was a heated discussion Monday night in the Moberly City Council over what residents call an unsafe intersection.



It all started three weeks ago, when a small child was almost hit by a car at the corner of Franklin and Emerson streets.



"And the stupid cars, are going flying up and down the street, the boom, boom, boom, and it is horrible," said Karen Nail, Moberly resident.



Neighbors say the area has become increasingly hazardous in the last year. City officials recently changed the placement of the corner's stop signs at the two-way-stop. Neighbors say drivers cannot see oncoming traffic going through the intersection. They want a four way stop or more visible speed limit signs.



"People are driving 40, 50, 60 miles an hour down this road. I see the police out here trying to do what they can, but between that and the noise issue, people coming around with loud stereos; it just makes it impossible to live in this part of town anymore," said Moberly resident, Dave Pfauff.



The City Council says it will continue to look into the intersection. Neighbors say they will continue to make sure the council pays attention to this issue.

