Moberly Man Accused of Sexual Assault of Juvenile

MOBERLY - Moberly Police arrested a 24-year-old man Wednesday following a report of sexual assault against a juvenile.

Robert L. Hook was the Moberly man who received four charges in this case. Hook was charged with first-degree child molestation, first-degree deviate sexual intercourse witha person younger than 14, first-degree statuatory rape with a person younger than 14, and incest. Two of the charges are felonies.

Hook was set to be released on a $50,000 cash only bond.