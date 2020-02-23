Moberly man arrested after running from police

HUNTSVILLE - A Moberly man allegedly ran from Randolph County deputies Thursday after they attempted to stop him for careless driving, according to a Randolph County Sheriff's Office news release.

Triston Paul Rainer, 18, was arrested at 11:34 am today on a Randolph County warrant for Felony Assault and Felony Resisting arrest.

Last night's incident started on Morley Street in Moberly, went to Huntsville and ended up south of Huntsville on county road 2160. Rainer almost hit a deputy with his truck, according to the release.

Members of the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Moberly Police Department searched for the subject after he abandoned his truck on property on county road 2435.

Rainer's bond has been set at $150,000 cash only.