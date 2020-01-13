Moberly man arrested after tip lead police to his home

MOBERLY - Daniel Johnston was arrested for Domestic Assault Saturday, January 11. Moberly Police Department received a tip that led to Johnston's arrest.

The arrest took place at 1715 S Morley St at 9:08 p.m.

The arrest got complicated when Johnston initially refused to surrender to police. Before the arrest, police observed Johnston entering his apartment. When officers attempted to speak with Johnston he refused to leave his residence.

After officers unsuccessfully attempted to convince Johnston to surrender himself, law enforcement entered the home. Once police were inside the suspect surrendered himself without further incident.

Johnston was placed under arrest for his existing warrant, additional charges for resisting arrest will be sent to the Randolph County Prosecutors Office.