Moberly man arrested for marijuana twice in one week

MOBERLY - Moberly police arrested a man on Monday for delivery of marijuana while out on bail and parole.

According to a news release from the Moberly Police Department, police pulled over 20-year-old Colby Pearl in Moberly on Monday, July 20. During the stop, police found marijuana and baggies consistent with the packaging used in drug sales.

He did not pay a $50,000 bond for the arrest on July 20 and currently remains in custody.

Pearl previously was arrested on Friday, July 17 for delivery of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked.

According to the release, Pearl was released from custody for the July 17 incident on a $3,500 bond.

Pearl was previously arrested in 2018 for drug charges in Boone County, and was out on parole when the July arrests happened, according to the release.