Moberly Man Arrested For Meth Possession

MOBERLY - Police arrested a Moberly man Saturday after discovering Methamphetamines in his home.

David Ray James Jr. was jailed at the Randolph County Justice Center on a $100,000 bond. Police found the narcotics during a warranted search and also found scales and a firearm.

James is accused of possession and distribution of a controlled substance, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance and unlawful possession of a firearm.