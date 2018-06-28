Moberly man arrested in connection with stabbing

MOBERLY - A Moberly man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man in the chest on Saturday.

At about 2 a.m., Moberly police officers responded to a call at the 900 block of W. Rollins where they found a 36-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest.

The victim was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center and later released after treatment.

Following an investigation, J'Angelo M. Robinson, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of first degree assault, one count of armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance.

Robinson is being held on a $30,000 bond.