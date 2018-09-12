Moberly Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

MOBERLY - On Monday a 54 year old James D. Bugg of Moberly was arrested on child pornography charges. This arrest is the result of a joint investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force, Moberly Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff's Department, and the Kirksville Regional Cyber Crimes Task Force.

This investigation began in mid-April when a detective with the Boone County Sheriff's Department downloaded child pornography through a file sharing program from a computer believed to be in the Moberly area. An investigator with the Kirksville Regional Cyber Crimes Task Force also downloaded child pornography in April that is suspected to be from the same computer.

As a result of this investigation a search warrant was presented at the suspect's residence on Monday. As a result of an on-site investigation, a large quantity of child pornography videos involving children believed to be as young as 2 and 3 years of age were located on a computer.

Bugg was not at home at the time the search warrant was served. The suspect later met investigators at the Moberly Police Department where he was arrested for suspicion of the possession of child pornography.