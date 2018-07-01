Moberly Man Charged With Cocaine Posession

MOBERLY - Moberly Police arrested a man for possession of cocaine in the 500 block of Allen St. Saturday.

Randolph County Prosecutor Mike Fusselman charged Brandon Scott, 26, with a Class C Felony of a Controlled Substance, according to a news release from the Moberly Police Department.

Police said Brown is currently being held at the Randolph County Justice Center. His bond is set at $45,000.