Moberly Man Charged with Domestic Assault

MOBERLY - A Moberly woman's vehicle was continuously struck by her husband's vehicle while both were driving on Highway 63 on Thursday, March 1 around 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 31-year-old female still in her vehicle in a ditch. Once the woman was removed from the vehicle, the car caught fire.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, was arrested shortly after, and charged with Domestic Assault and Felonious Restraint, with a cash-only bond of $20,000.

The victim suffered a broken collarbone.