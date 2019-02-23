Moberly man charged with offering underage boy drugs for sex

MOBERLY — The Randolph County prosecutor charged a Moberly man Thursday with enticement of a child after he allegedly offered a boy drugs for sex.

Police first started investigating Nicholas Lewsader-Schomaker, 29, on Feb. 15 after a man said he found Facebook messages between his grandson and Lewsader-Schomaker. Investigators found the messages, which according to court documents indicated Lewsader-Schomaker was giving the victim marijuana and money in exchange for sexual acts. The communication also indicated Lewsader-Schomaker was aware of the victim's underage status.

The victim told police he'd met Lewsader-Shomaker a few years prior, and would sometimes hang out at his house.

When police confronted Lewsader-Shomaker at work, he admitted to communicating with the victim through Facebook Messenger. Officers then arrested him.

Lewsader-Shomaker is at the Randolph County jail on $20,000 cash bond.