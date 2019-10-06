Moberly man dies in fatal Business Loop 70 crash
COLUMBIA - A Moberly man died after his motorcycle and a car collided on Business Loop 70 East on Saturday morning, police said.
Michael Bousquet, 44, had been driving north on Seventh Street around 11:40 a.m. and stopped at the Business Loop, according to a news release. He then continued north on Seventh Street, crossing the Business Loop, officers said.
Tracy Page, 48, was traveling west on the Business Loop in his motorcycle at the time and collided with the passenger side of Bousquet's car, police said.
Page was ejected from his motorcycle and later died from his injuries at University Hospital, officers said. Bousquet was not injured.
Page was wearing a helmet, according to police. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Friends, family and neighbors came together Sunday afternoon to unite and support one another following a string of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at G-Wrench's Auto on Vandiver Drive on Sunday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department hosted its sixth annual Fire Prevention Week Kickoff on Sunday. The event was... More >>
in
PULASKI COUNTY - Officials said one man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy with a knife. According to... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - Donuts, axes, bubbles and more were all part of the fun at Rocheport's second annual "Donut Festival." ... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (CNN) - Four people were killed and another five were injured in a shooting at a private... More >>
in
COLUMBIA –Around 100 people attended March for Our Earth,a climate march led by a nine-year-old. Fourth-grader Emma Winter is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Moberly man died after his motorcycle and a car collided on Business Loop 70 East on Saturday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia saw five homicides in September, all in a span of 12 days. The community is doing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a truck caught on fire southwest of Columbia.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson said he will do everything he can to help communities deal with gun violence... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri officials say welfare recipients with medical marijuana cards will continue to get financial aid. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH - Two women were taken into custody after detectives in Osage Beach received information about someone in possession... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City High School plans to expand their athletic facilities on properties that were damaged by the... More >>
in
LINN - State Technical College of Missouri received a $2 million grant this week to build a facility to train... More >>
in
FULTON - Viewers reported a large police presence outside Fulton Middle School around noon Friday. Dispatchers received a call... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Curry family honored their daughter Friday morning with a balloon release. The release marks 10 months since... More >>
in