Moberly man dies in fatal Business Loop 70 crash

COLUMBIA - A Moberly man died after his motorcycle and a car collided on Business Loop 70 East on Saturday morning, police said.

Michael Bousquet, 44, had been driving north on Seventh Street around 11:40 a.m. and stopped at the Business Loop, according to a news release. He then continued north on Seventh Street, crossing the Business Loop, officers said.

Tracy Page, 48, was traveling west on the Business Loop in his motorcycle at the time and collided with the passenger side of Bousquet's car, police said.

Page was ejected from his motorcycle and later died from his injuries at University Hospital, officers said. Bousquet was not injured.

Page was wearing a helmet, according to police. Police said the investigation is ongoing.