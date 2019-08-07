Moberly man facing 25 charges for alleged child sex crimes
MOBERLY - Prosecutors in Randolph County filed charges Monday against a man accused of child sex crimes involving five different victims.
Scotty Reynolds, 43, faces the following charges: five counts of statutory rape, five counts of statutory sodomy, ten counts of child molestation and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Court documents said the victims were all under the age of 14, and the sexual contact happened between January 1 and July 22 of 2019.
His bond has been set at $100,000 cash only.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A grand jury indicted a 19-year-old Jefferson City man in the shooting death of Lincoln... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Federal agents rescued more than three dozen trafficking victims, including two children, in the Kansas City area... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City and Capital Arts worked together to line Jackson St.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Investigators from several law enforcement agencies investigated reports of gunfire in northeast Columbia Monday. Officers with Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are talking with the city's Solid Waste Utility about whether a search of the landfill is feasible... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - A Clarksburg man died after he was thrown from a skid steer Tuesday night, according to the... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Prosecutors in Randolph County filed charges Monday against a man accused of child sex crimes involving five different... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former employee at Women's and Children's Hospital pleaded guilty Monday to stealing pain medications. Jillian Worley... More >>
in
CARROLLTON- Even as cities affected by May's tornado damage and this summer's immense flooding begin to recover, another problem waits... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Local experts are weighing in on the effects of the trade war with China. KOMU 8 spoke... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council proposed regulations Monday for the licensing of medical marijuana facilities. The city would begin accepting... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Groups involved in the development of the historic Missouri State Penitentiary met Tuesday to discuss the next... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Waynesville man faces a murder charge after prosecutors said he hit, kicked and stomped a man to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Residents affected by flooding or severe storms in six additional Missouri counties are eligible to apply for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Residents of Cole County now have a way to provide more information to first responders before an... More >>
in
VERSAILLES, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 33-year-old Stover man died when his utility vehicle overturned.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ameren Missouri announced a $1.2 million infrastructure upgrade project in downtown Jefferson City on Tuesday. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A Fulton man pleaded guilty to four counts of first degree child molestation Monday. Samuel Langdon, 62,... More >>
in