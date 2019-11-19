Moberly man facing charges after police say he hit a 10-month-old girl

MOBERLY - Prosecutors charged a man Monday with one count of child abuse after police said he hurt a 10-month-old child.

Zachary Mohr, 23, is in the Randolph County Jail on $150,000 bond.

According to court documents, police got a call in connection with a tip to the child abuse hotline. They learned the child was at a hospital in St. Louis getting treatment for a critical head injury involving bleeding on the brain. Medical records showed the child had bleeding in the skull, a neck fracture and a concussion.

Officers contacted the child's mother, who told them Mohr picked up the the child on Saturday. She said she buckled the child in properly before Mohr drove away.

Over the next few hours, the mother said she got messages from Mohr indicating something had happened and asking "why wasn't [the child] buckled in?" According to the probably cause statement, Mohr later said his car had gone into a ditch, and the child's car seat had fallen to the floor.

When Mohr brought the child back, the mother said the child wasn't acting normal, was moaning and had "tiny" pupils. They started to go to Moberly Regional Medical Center, but the mother said Mohr repeatedly said he didn't hurt the child, that the child was fine and that the mother should keep the child awake for a couple of hours. Mohr then apparently took the mother and child home without going to the hospital.

Later that night, the mom called her own mother and got a ride to the hospital, from which the child was life-flighted to St. Louis.

While talking to Mohr, police said he told them he was driving with the child and got mad when the child threw a fit. He said he threw his phone at the child and hit the child in the head. His car then went into a ditch, causing the car seat to flip. After putting the child on a blanket on the ground, Mohr said he got mad and threw a toolbox backwards, and it hit the child. He then reportedly admitted to delaying seeking medical care because he thought he'd get in trouble.

Mohr currently faces charges for separate incidents, including domestic assault and harassment. In 2015 he pleaded guilty to an assault charge.