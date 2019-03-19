Moberly man facing charges for allegedly defrauding Central Pantry clients

COLUMBIA - Court documents allege Kyle McClain of Moberly fraudulently sold insurance plans to clients of the Central Pantry under the guise of helping them get a grant for dental work.

McClain met all four of the alleged victims at the food pantry in Columbia between March 1, 2018 and March 31, 2018.

The probable cause statement said the suspect arranged to meet with the victims at their homes in Boone County. Once there, McClain allegedly told the victims they needed to purchase his healthcare plan in order to receive a grant for dental work.

All four alleged victims purchased McClain's healthcare plan with the assumption that they needed to do that to get the grant.

Court documents said McClain knew the grant for dental work did not require candidates to purchase his healthcare plan.

Despite that, McClain encouraged the alleged victims to do so knowing that he would receive a financial profit.

"Preying upon Missourians who are seeking to get a meal at a food bank is unconscionable," said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. "While every individual is, of course, innocent until proven guilty, we are confident in our investigation and the charges we filed.”

McClain faces four counts of unlawful merchandising practices, class E felonies, each punishable with up to four years in prison.

He was arrested and posted bond. His first scheduled court appearance in the Boone County Courthouse is March 25 at 1:30 pm.