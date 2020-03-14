Moberly man pleads guilty in financial exploitation case

HUNTSVILLE - A Moberly man pleaded guilty to financial exploitation of an elderly person on Wednesday, several months after pleading guilty to related federal charges.

Lawrence Warfel was sentenced to four years in prison. In October 2019, he pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Authorities charged Warfel in 2018 while investigating the disappearance of his wife. Court documents said Warfel's wife Penny disappeared in 2017. Prior to that, her Social Security benefits went toward paying various bills. After she disappeared, the bill payments stopped, and Penny Warfel's benefits were withdrawn from an ATM.

Investigators determined Lawrence Warfel was the one taking the money out. They said he also used her food stamp card after she disappeared.