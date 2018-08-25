Moberly man pleads guilty to child sex crimes, wife awaiting trial

HUNTSVILLE - A Moberly man pleaded guilty Wednesday to four sex crimes involving children, while a dozen other charges against him were dropped.

Police arrested Carl Sheets in October 2017. Prosecutors said the crimes involved as many as six different children. Sheets pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of attempted statutory rape, and one count of incest.

Sheets' wife, Angie, also faces similar charges and is awaiting trial.

The investigation into these crimes took two years. A Target 8 investigation found various reasons for why the process of investigation and filing charges can take so long, including time for victims to prepare themselves to give information and possibly testify, as well as time to build the case against the suspects.

Target 8 also found the children involved in the abuse were in the Sheets' home for nine months while investigators worked on building their case.