Moberly man worried government shutdown could make it harder to pay his rent

11 hours 3 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 1:51:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News
By: David Estrada, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

MOBERLY - Housing advocates said there is not enough money to fund housing vouchers if the government shutdown stretches into March.

That is what the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) said in a letter to beneficiaries of the program, also called "Section 8," in northeast Missouri. 

Evan Turner has been renting the house where he lives with his fiancée and her two children for 13 years. Through the Section 8 program, he receives assistance to pay part of his rent. 

Turner said the letter from NECAC was concerning.

"I was worried, worried thinking that we was going to lose the house, not knowing what was going to happen," he said. 

NECAC is in charge of the Section 8 program in 12 northeast counties. Housing counselor David Amirault said at least 1,600 clients in the state would be affected by the lack of federal funding. 

"The vast majority, I believe all the families actually, that I services and that I work within my counties, they just simply could not afford their rent if they didn't receive the assistance that we give them," he said. 

Turner said, without federal assistance, he would struggle to pay for his rent. 

"It could be bad for me because I wouldn't be able to get all of the rest of my bills paid," he said. 

If the government shutdown continues past February, Turner said, he and his fiancée may be able to come up with all the money for at least one month's worth of rent.

"I don't know about the rest of the months," Turner said. "I just hope that, if they get the government back up and running, that would be good, that would help a lot of people." 

Turner said he would even consider borrowing money to pay all of his rent.

"Nobody wants to get a loan, but at this time I'd say getting a loan is the best thing to do because that would help you with your bills, with paying off rent and bills," he said. 

Amirault said clients should not get loans at this point to try to pay landlords the portion of their rent Section 8 normally covers. 

"I don't think I would advise that at this time," Amirault said. "I think it would be better for them to just wait patiently. The additional expense and the interest they can pay on a loan for folks who are already having a difficult time, I don't think that would be a wise choice."

However, Amirault said, even if the government shutdown goes until March, as long as Section 8 beneficiaries continue to pay their portion of the rent, they should not have to worried about housing. 

"They shouldn't be kicked out of their houses," he said. "We have sent a letter to the landlords asking both that they just be patient with us, that they would get pay when they government opens back up." 

Turner said he would do whatever it takes to make sure his family has a house. 

"If we don't have a house, I suddenly can't and go stay with my mom," he said. "I know my mom would probably let us but that would be just a tight squeeze."  

More News

Grid
List

At least 5 people killed at SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida
At least 5 people killed at SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida
CNN - A gunman who barricaded himself in a SunTrust Bank in Florida killed at least five people in... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 9:16:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Meth trafficking investigation leads to five arrests in Callaway County
Meth trafficking investigation leads to five arrests in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies with the Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested five Columbia residents Wednesday after a drug investigation. ... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 8:51:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Airport manager: Government shutdown is having 'no impacts' at COU
Airport manager: Government shutdown is having 'no impacts' at COU
COLUMBIA - The partial government shutdown is having "no impacts" on operations at the Columbia Regional Airport, the airport's manager... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 7:22:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Missouri Lawmakers propose changes to Title IX process
Missouri Lawmakers propose changes to Title IX process
JEFFERSON CITY- Two bills proposed by Republican lawmakers may change how Missouri colleges handle Title IX cases. “Senate Bill... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 6:31:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Columbia woman sentenced to life after child drowns
Columbia woman sentenced to life after child drowns
LAWRENCE (AP) — A 26-year-old Missouri woman who intentionally drove her car into the Kansas River with her two children... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 4:57:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Former Missouri deputy sentenced to death asks for new trial
Former Missouri deputy sentenced to death asks for new trial
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A former sheriff's deputy and Missouri correctional officer who was sentenced to death for a double... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 3:47:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

MUPD investigating death of student on campus
MUPD investigating death of student on campus
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old student who was found unresponsive... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 2:27:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Callaway County grants more than $10,000 to domestic violence shelters
Callaway County grants more than $10,000 to domestic violence shelters
FULTON - The Callaway County Commission granted more than $10,000 to Coalition Against Rape and Domestic Violence in Callaway County... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 2:20:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Moberly man worried government shutdown could make it harder to pay his rent
Moberly man worried government shutdown could make it harder to pay his rent
MOBERLY - Housing advocates said there is not enough money to fund housing vouchers if the government shutdown stretches into... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 1:51:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Filing: Investigation ongoing in Missouri boat accident
Filing: Investigation ongoing in Missouri boat accident
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The government says several people are targets or subjects of a criminal investigation into a Missouri... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 12:36:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in Top Stories

Snow brings extra cash, with risks
Snow brings extra cash, with risks
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri has seen 17 inches of snow within the month of January. A large amount, not seen in... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 12:26:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Prosecutor says he wouldn't have filed charges in Ahmonta Harris shooting
Prosecutor says he wouldn't have filed charges in Ahmonta Harris shooting
COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight on Wednesday released the results of his investigation into the shooting death of... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 11:40:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Despite government shutdown, tax refunds expected to go out on time
Despite government shutdown, tax refunds expected to go out on time
COLUMBIA - Less than a week before the start of tax season, the Internal Revenue Service is bringing back thousands... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 10:28:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Ex-Cub Scout leader charged with abusing 7 children
Ex-Cub Scout leader charged with abusing 7 children
O'FALLON (AP) — New court filings say a former Cub Scouts leader sexually abused at least seven children. The... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 9:47:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in Top Stories

Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned
Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is moving forward with plans for President Donald Trump to deliver his State of... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 8:50:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg jumps into 2020 race
Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg jumps into 2020 race
(CNN) -- Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who served in the Navy during the... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 8:45:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Cold weather, icy road conditions lead to schools closings and delays
Cold weather, icy road conditions lead to schools closings and delays
COLUMBIA - Cold weather that moved in overnight has caused some wet roads to become icy, prompting a number of... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 5:52:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News

City Council passes 4 percent water rate hike
City Council passes 4 percent water rate hike
COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council passed a four percent increase in revenue from water fees. There were four... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 10:27:00 PM CST January 22, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 19°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1am 20°
2am 21°
3am 22°
4am 23°