Moberly medical clinics affected by data breach

MOBERLY- Moberly Regional Medical Center confirmed Tuesday a nation-wide data breach affected some of its clinics.

Community Health Services (CHS), the company which owns Moberly Regional Hospital and its clinics, also confirmed the breach.

It involves limited personal identification data from some patients seen at the clinics over the past five years. The affected clinics are Moberly Medical Clinics, Inc., Moberly Physicians Corporation and Moberly Rural Health Clinics.

Jamie Morgans, the director of marketing and public relations for the medical center, said the hospital was not hit.

"We take very seriously the security and confidentiality of private patient information and we sincerely regret any concern or inconvenience this event may cause for our patients," Morgans said.

A statement from the center said no medical or credit card information was taken from patients, but names, addresses, social security numbers, telephone numbers and birth dates were.

CHS said Kroll Cyber Security will contact affected patients by Aug. 31 to offer identity theft protection plans. It expects notifications to happen by Sept. 5.

CHS said it thinks the intruder is a company based in China looking for patented medical software.

Patients can call 1-855-205-6951 with any questions or concerns if they believed they are a victim.