Moberly Nonprofit Receives Thousands in Grant

MOBERLY - The Randolph County Caring Community Partnership has received a $19,125 grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health.

Funding will help the organization develop a new human resource management system.

The local grant is part of a $1.6 million round of funding approved by MFH's Board of Directors. Grants support nonprofit organizations that work to improve the health of thousands of Missourians.