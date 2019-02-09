Moberly Officials Arrest Three for Drug Possession

5 years 3 months 1 week ago Monday, October 28 2013 Oct 28, 2013 Monday, October 28, 2013 5:40:00 AM CDT October 28, 2013 in News
By: Nick Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MOBERLY - Officers with the Moberly Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff's Department and the North Missouri Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 309 Austin Street in Moberly Saturday and arrested three people after the search.

During the search warrant, officials said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, packaging material, cash and a loaded handgun.

Officers took 36-year-old James R. Richter Jr., 20-year-old Whitney L. Kitchen and 20-year-old William Dallas Stufflebean into custody

Randolph County Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Roberts charged all three with distribution of a controlled substance and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance. Associate Circuit Judge Cynthia Suter set bond at $100,000. The three suspects were taken to Randolph County Justice Center and are being held. 

Moberly Police received assistance from the Randolph County Juvenile Office at the search and officials ook a 1-year-old child into protective custody. 

