Moberly Officials to Show "Due Diligence" at Mamtek Hearings

JEFFERSON CITY -The Interim House Committee on Government Oversight will hold two days of Mamtek hearings starting Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Moberly city officials will attempt to show the city did its "due diligence" in approving $39 million in development bonds.

Mamtek defaulted on bond payments on the August 1 and Moberly officials refused to pay bond holders, saying they wouldn't use taxpayer dollars to pay back investors.

In an e-mail to the Moberly Chamber of Commerce, Moberly city officials asks its residents to support the city by attending the hearings.

The email also asks Moberly residents to close ranks behind city officials in a show of support. It directs supporters to gather in the office of Rep. Randy Asbury, R-Higbee, and move as a group to a hearing hosted by a House panel in Jefferson City. The email was sent by Corey Mehaffy, president of the Moberly Area Economic Development Corp.

"As you know, this is the first significant opportunity we will have to present the factual evolution of Project Sugar and to begin to correct the many misstatements reported in the last several months," Mehaffy said in the email.