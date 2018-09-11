Moberly police arrest 2 men in storage unit burglary

MOBERLY - Police arrested two men after they allegedly attempted to break into storage units Sunday.

The Moberly Police Department said officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary on the 1200 block of Huntsville Ave.

After investigating the incident, police arrested 20-year-old Joshua Carter and 24-year-old Patrick Ashburn. Both men have been charged with two counts of second degree burglary and are being held on a $45,000 bond respectively.

According to police, numerous victims of the burglary were contacted, and their property was identified.