Moberly Police Arrest Four for Marijuana Possession

MOBERLY - Moberly Police responded to a peace disturbance complaint in the 400 block of South Ault Street early Tuesday morning.

Officers smelled burned marijuana at the residence, and found some on a subject who left the house.

Officers then secured the scene while waiting for a search warrant. When they obtained the warrant, they arrested three more suspects for posession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a public nuisance.

The court set bond at $10,000 each, which all posted.