Moberly police arrest man after finding child in abandoned vehicle

MOBERLY - Police arrested a man early Tuesday after finding a child in an abandoned vehicle along Highway 63.

Officers went to a suspicious person call in the early hours of the morning and found a man possibly drunk; after taking him to a hospital they learned he was supposed to have a child with him.

After searching around the city and nearby areas, police found the 5-year-old child inside an abandoned vehicle parked along the highway. The child wasn't hurt.

Police later arrested the man for child endangerment.