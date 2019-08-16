Moberly police arrest man for alleged child abuse

COLUMBIA — Moberly police accused a Moberly man of child abuse and domestic assault Sunday.

Moberly police officers assisted the Randolph County Children’s Division to investigate alleged child abuse involving a two-year-old boy. Officers made contact with James Hardy at an address on College Avenue in Moberly. He had an existing warrant for unpaid child support and officers took him into custody.

As they continued the investigation, officers found evidence suggesting the two-year-old had been physically abused in the home.

The investigation led law enforcement to file third degree domestic assault, child abuse and neglect charges against Hardy. Officers said the charges were presented to the Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office Sunday and a warrant was issued for him with a bond of $15,000 cash/surety.

Hardy was in custody at the Randolph County Justice Center Sunday.