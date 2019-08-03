Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people

COLUMBIA — Moberly police officers arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on two people Thursday night.

Moberly Joint Communications received a call shortly after 6 p.m. from a man who reported he had a gun pulled on him in Columbia. The man said he was now in Moberly, and saw the same person who had pulled the gun on him in Columbia in the same vehicle as before, according to a news release.

Officers responded and found the vehicle near Hinton and Buchanan Street, and stopped a 41-year-old Moberly man and a Moberly woman.

The officers reached out to the Columbia Police Department and confirmed it was the same vehicle and occupants from the incident in Columbia.

During the stop, officers found an AR-15 rifle and a pistol which matched the description the victim gave. The man was a felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to the release.

After the man was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm, the woman who was also in the car told officers he had also pulled a gun on her just before officers arrived. The man is also under arrest for first degree domestic assault.

He has been transported to the Randolph County Justice Center.