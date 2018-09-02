Moberly Police Arrest Man In Connection To Burglary

MOBERLY - Moberly Police arrested a 24-year-old Moberly man Saturday in the 20 block of McCormick Place on charges of 2nd degree burgarly. The charges stemmed from a burglary that occurred in the 300 block of Allen Street.

The man was injured in the burglary and was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his injury. He was held until the issuance of a warrant at the Randolph County Justice Center.