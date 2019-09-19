Moberly police arrest man with four warrants

MOBERLY - A man with four active warrants was arrested Monday night.

According to a press release from the Moberly Police Department, officers responded to the area around Lowe's in Moberly after Paul Goldsmith was seen entering the business.

When officers encountered Goldsmith, he turned and ran.

Officials said Goldsmith continued to resist and fight with officers but was ultimately taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and multiple controlled substances.

Goldsmith was unable to post the required $60,100 cash-only bond and was transported to the Randolph County Jail.

Police said additional charges for resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance will be forwarded to the Randolph County prosecutor’s office for review and formal filing.