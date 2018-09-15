Moberly Police Arrest Seven for "Failure to Appear"
MOBERLY - Moberly Police arrested seven people Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear for original charges. The roundup included both city and county warrants, served to 5 men and 2 women. Police transported those who were unable to post the required bonds to the Randolph County Justice Center.
Charges include several probation violations for original charges of Domestic Assault, Forgery, Damaged Property, Child Neglect, and Dangerous Drugs. Charges also include several Failures to Appear on orginal charges of: Speeding, Passing a Bad Check, Failure to Secure a Child in a Booster Seat, Failure to Display Valid Plates, and Failure to Stop at Stop Sign.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A bomb threat to the Columbia Best Buy on Saturday evening was found to not be credible, police... More >>
in
NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — The Marines, the Coast Guard, civilian crews and volunteers used helicopters, boats and heavy-duty vehicles... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is going ahead with plans to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Vet Center and the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital held a car show Saturday to reach... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Two people are dead after separate crashes on Friday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two real estate executives have proposed a $63.5 million luxury hotel for Kansas City in... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY ( KSHB/KMCI ) - Alcohol delivery is now legal in Kansas City, and 41 Action News got a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation celebrates its 41st annual Heritage Festival and Craft show Saturday and Sunday. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to Missouri as he pushes for Republican Josh Hawley to unseat... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Super Typhoon Mangkhut reached the Philippines Friday and will move west to China and Vietnam. According to... More >>
in
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. - Missouri Task Force One members rescued two people from a mobile home and assisted in the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After two weeks of rain, high school football players around mid-Missouri finally get to play under mostly clear... More >>
in
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A St. Joseph man faces two felony charges after a fatal boating accident during the Memorial... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - House Bills 2 and 3 are now waiting for the governor's approval, to take affect in Missouri.... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield police say a man and woman went to the movies together hours before the man was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri System President Mun Choi outlined a plan Friday for $260 million in investments over... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge ordered the Missouri Secretary of State's office Friday to remove Amendment 1 from... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri believes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed by... More >>
in