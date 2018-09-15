Moberly Police Arrest Seven for "Failure to Appear"

MOBERLY - Moberly Police arrested seven people Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear for original charges. The roundup included both city and county warrants, served to 5 men and 2 women. Police transported those who were unable to post the required bonds to the Randolph County Justice Center.

Charges include several probation violations for original charges of Domestic Assault, Forgery, Damaged Property, Child Neglect, and Dangerous Drugs. Charges also include several Failures to Appear on orginal charges of: Speeding, Passing a Bad Check, Failure to Secure a Child in a Booster Seat, Failure to Display Valid Plates, and Failure to Stop at Stop Sign.