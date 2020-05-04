Moberly police arrest suspect involved in multiple assaults

MOBERLY - Police arrested a Moberly man Sunday after officers said he was involved in two separate assaults over the weekend.

The Moberly Police Department arrested Monquail Williams, 34, according to a news release. Police said Williams’ arrest came after two incidents that happened Friday and Saturday nights.

Officers said Williams' girlfriend contacted them on Friday after she says he assaulted her. The female victim had injuries that were consistent with her statement, according to police.

The release said during the initial investigation, officers could not find Williams.

Then, on Saturday night officers responded to Tannehill Avenue at Reed Street for reports of another assault.

The officers' investigation along with the victim's description led officers to determine Williams was the suspect.

Police later found Williams. They said he resisted arrest, but they were able to take him into custody.

According to the police department, Williams is currently on parole for previous charges of domestic assault in the second and third degree.

A warrant was issued for Williams by the Randolph County Courts Sunday for domestic assault in the second degree and harassment in the first degree.

Williams remains in custody at the Randolph County Justice Center.